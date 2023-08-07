Kozhikode: A soldier who went missing from Mayanad was found dead at sea in the Vellayil harbour on Monday. Fishermen in the area found the body of the man floating in the sea. They retrieved the body and informed the authorities at the Vellayil police station; it was later identified by the person's kin.



Abhijith was serving in Jammu and Kashmir with the Indian army.

Deceased K T Abhijith (27), a soldier of the Indian army on holiday, was to join back on duty on August 10. He was reportedly missing since Saturday morning.

Abhijith's family had lodged a complaint at the medical college police station subsequently.

While a search for him was on, his bike and mobile phone were found left behind on the Butt Road beach area.

Medical college police took the body for inquest procedures as a missing person case was registered, said sub-inspector R M Nithin.

The body was then handed over to the family after an autopsy at the Government General hospital.

Abhijith was serving in Jammu and Kashmir with the Indian army. He was the son of retired soldier Mayanad Pullangot Meethal Premarajan. He is survived by his wife and two children.