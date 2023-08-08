Candidates to be announced soon: V D Satheesan, MV Govindan

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that the UDF candidate for the Puthuppally by-election will be announced soon. He said the election will hold Oommen Chandy's memories and it will be an election against the state and central governments.

"We have started our preparations for the elections. This election will be an opportunity to expose the present government. I am sure that Congress will win with a majority more than what Oommen Chandy won in 2021. Oommen Chandy's memories are in people's minds. This election is an opportunity for the people to question the state and central governments. All the leaders of UDF will work as a team we will win as we did in the Thrikkakara by-election,” V D Satheesan said.

In the meantime, CPM State Secretary MV Govindan said that the party is also ready to face the election. “We will soon select the candidate. In this election, the opposition that undermines development will be exposed. It is not sympathy, instead, it will be politics that would matter," he added.

Minister VN Vasavan also held a discussion with MV Govindan at the AKG center about the election.



