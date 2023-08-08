Adoor: Two personnel of the Kerala Police were arrested for misbehaving with women passengers on board KSRTC buses.

A S Sathish from Idukki and Shameer from Pathanapuram were nabbed. The former works as a confidential assistant of the additional director general of police at the police training college in Thiruvananthapuram. Shameer is a civil police officer at the Konni police station.

The duo were arrested over two separate incidents. They have been remanded in custody.

Sathish allegedly harassed and grabbed a college student who was travelling on the bus from Mundakayam to Thiruvananthapuram through Pathanamthitta, as per the complaint. The incident happened at 7.45 am on Monday. Upon seeing the girl crying on the bus, the conductor enquired; the girl spoke about Sathish, who was seated next to her, harassing her.

When the bus reached the Adoor KSRTC depot, the conductor informed the authorities about the issue. Subsequently, the police arrived and took Sathish into custody.

Meanwhile, Shameer was arrested for harassing a young woman travelling on another KSRTC bus on the Pathanamthitta-Thiruvananthapuram route.

The incident happened around 10.45 am near Anandapally area.

Shameer, who was seated behind the woman, reportedly harassed her. The woman's husband and brother, who were travelling with her to Kottarakkara, intervened. When the bus reached Adoor, Shameer was arrested from the bus by the police based on the complaint filed by the woman.

Shameer has been suspended from the service.