Idukki farmers’ groups, UDF skeptical of Land Assignment Act amendments

Idukki: The state cabinet decided on Monday to amend the Land Assignment Act (LAA) 1960 to relax restrictions in place on land use.

The Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM), an umbrella organisation of different farmers’ groups in Idukki, and the UDF are skeptical on what aspects of the Act and its Rules of 1964 and 1993 will be amended.

“We had sought unifications of all the rules related to the LAA and to do away with the issuance of different pattas (deeds). Since the Act came into force in 1960, there were 24 rules which were made to implement it, including those in 1964 and 1993.

The Act says that the owner of the land could use his land without any doubts or concerns. However, over the years several restrictions were put in place,” ILFM general convener Rassak Chooravelil said.

He said restrictions on constriction which were limited to only eight villages including Munnar have now been put in place across 13 panchayats in the district invoking sections of the Disaster Management Act.

Chooravelil is of the view that deed holders should be allowed to use their land without any restriction whatsoever.

“There should only be one Rule and one type of patta across the state. If there is a need for restrictions in high range for construction that can be done by amending Panchayat Raj Act. In the proposed amendment, if the government is planning to regularise the converted land and buildings constructed without proper sanction by collecting fees, it will be objected stringently as it would open a new window for the officials concerned to accept bribes for regularisation,” Chooravelil added.

District Congress Committee president C P Mathew said only after the details of the amendment are made public, the UDF hartal declared on the issue in the Idukki on August 19 and the protest march to the RDO office in Devikulam scheduled on August 16 would be called off.

“All the land assigned to the people by the government prior to 01.01.1977 should be allowed for use unconditionally. Whether quarrying could be allowed is a different matter as licence for it is given separately by the government,” Idukki UDF convenor M J Jacob said.