Murder bid on new mom: Women's Commission registers case

Pathanamthitta: Kerala State Women's Commission has registered a suo motu case into the murder attempt on a new mother at a private hospital in Parumala here. Anusha (30), a pharmacist is booked in the case for allegedly stabbing her friend Arun's wife Sneha with an empty syringe.



According to police, Anusha had tried to inject air into Sneha's vein twice with the intention to kill her.

Injecting an empty syringe will pass excess air to the body which may lead to a harmful condition called air embolism (Air embolism can block the passage of blood and it can be life-threatening.).

The commission intervened in the case observing the seriousness and mysterious nature of the crime. Pulikeezhu Circle Inspector who is in charge of the probe has been asked to submit a report before the commission within a week.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvalla judicial magistrate court will consider the bail plea of the accused on Tuesday. The probe team also approached the court seeking Anusha's custody for a detailed interrogation.

In her statement to the police, Anusha claimed that she decided to kill Sneha for marrying Arun. Police have been trying to retrieve the WhatsApp chat of Anusha and Arun to confirm the authenticity behind Anusha's claims. It is learnt that Anusha is likely to file a cheating case against Arun as he claimed that he is not in a relationship with her.