Two bikers killed in separate accidents in Vadakara

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 08, 2023 08:01 PM IST
Rajeevan and Ananthu. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kozhikode: Two bikers were killed in separate accidents on National Highway at Vadakara late on Monday, police said.

In the first incident, Parappothil Ananthu (29) from Rayarangoth, Chorode, was fatally injured when a tanker lorry rammed his bike near Parco Hospital on the National Highway at 10.30 pm on Monday. It's learnt that that delay in taking a seriously injured Ananthu caused his death.

In another accident, Rajeevan Kizhakke Parambath from Madappally was killed after a private bus hit his two-wheeler at Link Road junction on Monday. He was on his way back home from the bakery shop where he worked.

After the accident, the bus driver and conductor ran away from the spot, eyewitnesses said.

A severely injured Rajeevan was first taken to the Cooperative Hospital and was then shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode. But on Tuesday morning, he succumbed to injuries. Ananthu is survived by his parents Pavithran (Bahrain), Sheeba, sister Aswathy and brother Yadhu Krishna. 

Vadakara police have registered cases against the drivers in both instances. 

