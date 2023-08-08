A year after registering case, Wayanad man arrested for sexual assault

Our Correspondent
Published: August 08, 2023 10:14 PM IST
Police said the case was registered against Vilangumpuram Ajinaf, 24, a native of Pilakkav after he sexually assaulted the young woman after agreeing to marry her. Photo: Special Arrangement

Wayanad: Police on Tuesday arrested a Wayanad man for cheating and sexually assaulting a  19-year-old youth, a year after they registered a case against him.

Police said the case was registered against Vilangumpuram Ajinaf, 24, a native of Pilakkav after he sexually assaulted the young woman after agreeing to marry her. He then backed out of the promise and escaped to the Middle East after a complaint was filed against him, police said.

A team from Panamaram police station arrested Ajinaf from Bengaluru airport. The complainant had alleged that the youth entrapped her with the promises of marriage and assaulted her sexually on several occasions.

When she insisted on marrying, he kept refusing it claiming that his family was opposed to the alliance. However, when the girl approached police with a complaint, the youth escaped to the Gulf, police said.

The police team led by sub-inspector E K Abubecker arrested him in Bengaluru while he was returning home.

