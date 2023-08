Kozhikode: Two were killed in a bus-bike collision at the Gandhi road here on Wednesday.



The deceased are Mehfood Sultan (20) and Noorul Hadi (20) from Beypore.

The accident took place on Wednesday morning. Though rushed to the hospital immediately Mehfood could not be saved.

Noorul Hadi, who was admitted to the Medical College Hospital, succumbed to the injuries later. She was pursuing BA Economics at JDT Institute of Commerce and Technology.