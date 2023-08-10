After aborted Police Act amendment, Govt mulls law to curb online content

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Assembly on Thursday that the government would consider drafting a "comprehensive law" to curb fake online content.

The Chief Minister's announcement came in reply to a submission moved by LDF's independent MLA P V Anvar on Thursday. The MLA wanted the government to impose strong legal restraints on online content that were churned out purposefully to destroy communal harmony in the state.

Ironically, before stating the need for a "comprehensive law", the Chief Minister said legal remedies were already available to restrain and remove spurious online content.

He said that Information Technology Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021, prohibited online information that are illegal, that impacted the country's sovereignty, unity, security and foreign relations, and that created religious and communal discord, and are defamatory. What's more, a designated officer has been appointed to block such information under the IT Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public Rules 2009.

Further, he said that the state's IT Secretary had been appointed as nodal officer to examine content and recommend to the designated officer those that need to be blocked. "The nodal officer can also make recommendations to the designated officer on the basis of court orders, too," the Chief Minister said.

Even then he said the government would consider a "comprehensive law" to curb fake content on social media.

The Chief Minister's announcement comes three years after the Pinarayi Ministry was forced to withdraw an ordinance amending the Kerala Police Act following widespread public disapproval. The stated objective of the aborted ordinance was to clamp down on anti-women cyber bullies but it was felt that the ordinance could be safely interpreted to muffle any content the government considered offensive.

The government's retreat in 2020 was necessitated not just by public disapproval. There was also ideological infirmity. The ordinance was withdrawn just days after CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the amendment went against the ideals of the CPM.

M A Baby. Photo: Manorama

Politburo members like M A Baby had also, even if indirectly, hinted that the decision to promulgate an ordinance was made without consultations within the party.

The government said the amendment was brought in to prevent cyber bullying of women and children. A close reading revealed that it gave blanket powers to the police to take suo motu action against anyone expressing or publishing anything that would humiliate, abuse or defame a person or a class of persons.

The expressions used in the amendment, it was felt, was highly vague and as open-ended as those in Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Section 66A was thrown out by the Supreme Court in 2015 for being "vague" and "over-broad". Legal experts had then warned that the same fate would befall the Kerala amendment.

More disturbing was the fact that the amendment allowed the police to take action even if the offending material was not even published or disseminated.