Tanur custodial death: Case handed over to CBI

Thiruvananthapuram: With resentment brewing against the police over the alleged custodial death of a youth at Tanur, the state government has handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan signed the file in this regard on Wednesday.

Thamir Jifri, one of the five youths caught by the Tanur police in a drug case, died early on August 1. The post-mortem report of the Mampuram native revealed police assault as one of the causes of his death.

The FIR, prepared by the Tanur Police, has so far claimed he collapsed after showing signs of drug overuse and died. However, the Crime Branch probe unearthed specific hints of ‘custodial torture'. Eight police officers, including the Tanur Sub-Inspector, are currently under suspension.

The autopsy report revealed Thamir had 21 wounds on his body and swelling in his lungs. It said the body also had many problems connected with regular drug use.

The Forensic Department handed over the report of the postmortem held at Manjeri Medical College mortuary to the National Human Rights Commission, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, police, and the Special Investigation Team.