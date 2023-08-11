Filing of nominations for Puthuppally bypoll from August 11-17

Our Correspondent
Published: August 11, 2023 10:17 AM IST Updated: August 11, 2023 10:33 AM IST
UDF candidate Chandy Oommen at his father Oommen Chandy's tomb. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The notification for the September 5 byelection to the Puthuppally legislative assembly constituency in Kerala's Kottayam district has been issued by the Election Commission. Prospective candidates may file nominations from today, August 11 till August 17.

The scrutiny of the nominations will be conducted on August 18. August 21 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

The counting of votes will take place on September 8.

Names could be included in the voters’ list for the Puthuppally bypoll till August 17, stated Sanjay Kaul, chief electoral officer, Kerala.

The officer said polling booths that are in line with the green protocol and differently abled-friendly would be set up.

Puthuppally byelection has been necessitated by the death of legislator Oommen Chandy last month.

