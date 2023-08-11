Thiruvananthapuram: The notification for the September 5 byelection to the Puthuppally legislative assembly constituency in Kerala's Kottayam district has been issued by the Election Commission. Prospective candidates may file nominations from today, August 11 till August 17.

The scrutiny of the nominations will be conducted on August 18. August 21 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

The counting of votes will take place on September 8.

Names could be included in the voters’ list for the Puthuppally bypoll till August 17, stated Sanjay Kaul, chief electoral officer, Kerala.

The officer said polling booths that are in line with the green protocol and differently abled-friendly would be set up.

Puthuppally byelection has been necessitated by the death of legislator Oommen Chandy last month.