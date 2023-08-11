Gold worth Rs 85 lakhs seized at Kochi airport

The customs on Friday seized gold worth Rs 85 lakh at the Kochi airport. The gold, in paste form, was found in two packets from the toilet of an IndiGo Airlines plane that arrived from Abu Dhabi.

The packets, weighing around 1.7 kg, were discovered by the airline staff, who in turn informed the officials. Customs has initiated an investigation.

Two weeks ago, the officials seized gold worth Rs 48 lakh from a passenger at the airport. According to officials, the passenger had hidden the gold in paste form inside the waistband of his pants and in a specially stitched pocket of his undergarment. The yellow metal weighed 1.005 kg in total. The passenger was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi.