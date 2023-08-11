Heavy rain likely in Kerala, yellow alert in 2 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next five days, alerted India Meteorological Department on Friday.

A yellow alert has been sounded in Idukki and Kozhikode on Friday in view of heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.



As per the alert issued at 4 pm, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and gusty winds is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Sunday.

According to the weathermen, Kerala recorded deficient rainfall in this monsoon compared to last year.

As of August 3, the southwest monsoon rainfall is 37% less than the seasonal average in the state. All the districts in Kerala recorded deficient rainfall except Pathanamthitta. Normal rainfall during the monsoon is defined as a variation of 19% below or above the normal value.

Meanwhile, heavy rains wreaked havoc across the state in the last weeks of June and the first weeks of July as sea incursions left houses flooded.