Suspecting affair, NRI husband kills wife in Thrissur

Thrissur: Viyyur police have arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife in the wee hours of Friday. The arrested has been identified as Unnikrishnan, who returned from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Viyyur Inspector Byju KC told Onmanorama, “The incident occurred around 12.30 am near Cheroor. Prima facie, it is understood that Unnikrishnan hit his wife Kalladimoola native Suli (46) using a large rod. He hit her on the head at least four times, inflicting deep wounds. After the incident, he walked into the police station and surrendered. We started procedures for registering his arrest.”

Police said Unnikrishnan, who has no previous crime records, was doubtful that Suji had an extramarital affair. He was working at a restaurant in Saudi Arabia and came back with the intention to kill Suli. The couple has two children – a 21 year-old-daughter and a 19-year-old son.

The body of Suli is kept at the Thrissur Medical College for post-mortem procedures.