Drunk youth gets mugged at bar after police ditch him, 3 officers suspended for laxity in duty

Thrissur: Three officers of the Thrissur Town East Police Station were suspended Friday for their imprudence in dealing with a drunk biker, which resulted in the youth getting robbed.

Two weeks ago, a police night patrol team led by Sub-Inspector N Pradeep stopped a youth from riding his bike in an inebriated state outside a bar near the Sakthan Nagar Bus Station.

“Instead of taking the youth into custody for medical examination, they let him go,” said a source at the police station. However, the cops confiscated the bike and told the youth to collect it the next day from the police station.

Partying gone wrong

According to reports, the youth from Mulankunnathukavu had been celebrating his imminent visit to the United Kingdom for higher studies.

But after being pulled up by the cops, he returned to the bar, where he socialised with a mahout. It is alleged that the mahout offered the youth drinks and fled with his mobile phone and wallet after he refused to pay for the drinks.



Things got worse for the youngster as after exiting the bar a second time, he hired an auto-rickshaw to get home but misplaced his bag, comprising his passport, visa and other travel documents.

The next day, the youth reached the Thrissur Town East Police Station with his relatives to complain about the things he had lost. The police managed to track down the mahout, but he had already sold the mobile phone and spent the cash in the wallet.

However, the auto driver returned the bag and the youth was able to get on his flight to the UK.

Meanwhile, a report on the whole incident led to the suspension of Sub-Inspectors Pradeep and M Afsal and Civil Police Officer Jose Paul. They have been accused of showing laxity in duty.