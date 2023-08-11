Missing Rs 1 crore, suspected extra-marital affair led to Thrissur murder

Thrissur: The Viyyur police on Friday clarified that suspicions of financial irregularities and extra-marital affair led to the murder of a 46-year-old woman at Cheroor here.

Unnikrishanan, 53, killed his wife Suli from Kalladimoola using a large rod at 12.30 am on Friday. He returned to Kerala from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

According to Unnikrishnan, an amount of Rs1 crore dispatched by him in Suli's name was missing. He claimed that the wife had a debt of over Rs 3 lakh, police said.

Unnikrishnan confronted his wife after he received information that she has an extra-marital affair. An altercation which followed resulted in the killing, the accused told the police.

The accused hit her on the head at least four times, inflicting deep wounds. After the incident, he walked into the police station and surrendered.

Unnikrishnan, who has no previous crime records, was working at a restaurant in Saudi Arabia and came back with the intention to kill Suli. The couple has two children – a 21-year-old-daughter and a 19-year-old son.

Unnikrishnan and Suli began residing at Kalladimoola recently. Since the house is located at an isolated spot near a paddy field the murder went unnoticed.

Suli's body was shifted to Thrissur Medical College hospital for autopsy after the completion of inquest proceedings.