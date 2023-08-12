Woman critically injured after being hacked at midnight in Kottayam town, 2 in custody

Our Correspondent
Published: August 12, 2023 07:42 AM IST Updated: August 12, 2023 07:48 AM IST
Babu kneels near Bindu after incident. Photo: Manorama

Kottayam: A man attempted to hack a woman to death at the Baselious College junction near Malayala Manorama here around 12.30am on Saturday.

The police have nabbed Babu (Chundeli Babu), a native of Kattapana, in connection with the incident.

According to the cops, the woman Bindu (40) regularly slept in front of a shop in the area. Babu, an accused in several criminal cases, lived with her.

Babu initially attacked another man Raju who was having supper with Bindu. When Raju slipped away, the accused attacked Bindu. It is suspected that the attack was carried out under the influence of alcohol. Raju has also been taken into custody.

The woman who sustained an injury on her neck was taken to the General Hospital in West Police Ambulance. After receiving first aid at the General Hospital, Bindu was shifted to the Medical College Hospital. Her condition is critical.

