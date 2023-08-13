Kozhikode: The charred and decomposed remains of a person were found from field of paddy in Kozhikode's Koyilandy on Sunday. The remains are identified to be of Rajeevan, a painting employee from Arikkulam. He has been missing for a week.

The burnt torso was discovered as the police mounted a probe with the help of a drone. Early on Sunday, a portion of a person's leg suspected to be of a man was spotted by the residents in the area.

On further inspection, they recovered parts of the other leg, and soon after, informed the police in the jurisdiction.

The police are now inspecting the area, we are told, with the help of forensic officials and a dog squad. Police informed that the cause of death would be only known after lab tests.

A pair of footwear and clothes were recovered from the field as well.