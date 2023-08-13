Congress leader beaten to death in Thiruvananthapuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 13, 2023 04:55 PM IST Updated: August 13, 2023 05:35 PM IST
Sam J Vatsalam. Photo: facebook.com/sajina.sa.908132

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader from Thiruvananthapuram district, Sam J Vatsalam was reportedly beaten to death following an alleged family dispute on Saturday evening.

Police have arrested three people in connection with the incident that took place in Kanjiramkulam near the state capital. The detained are being interrogated, police said.

Vatsalam who's from Kattakkada was the former Karshaka Congress Assembly Constituency president.

According to the police, Vatsalam was embroiled in a fight over financial transactions in the family.

