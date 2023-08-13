Kottayam: Babu (48), accused of attempting to murder a woman in public in Kottayam town, was produced in court and remanded. Babu hacked Bindu (40), who was sleeping in front of a shop at the Baselius College junction on KK Road around 12:30 am on Saturday.

Babu, who was jailed for violating the conditions imposed on him under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA), was released from prison just a fews day ago. He attacked Bindu, with whom he was living before he went to jail, on the suspicion that she had developed a relationship with another person.

Babu brandishing a machete attacked Raju of Erumeli, who was preparing to have his food while sitting near Bindu, who was sleeping. Raju, who is differently abled, staved off the attack with his crutches. Police said Bindu was attacked when she woke up after hearing the commotion and tried to prevent the attack on Raju. Babu turned to Bindu and hacked her on the neck with the machete.

Babu tried to attack the police, too, who had reached the place by then. The police called an ambulance and took Bindu to the General Hospital nearby. She was later shifted to the Medical College Hospital as her condition remained critical.

Subsequently, the police detained Babu when he reached the general hospital with the intention of attacking Bindu again. The woman, who suffered grievous injuries, is undergoing treatment.

Accused in multiple cases

Babu is a resident of Balagram, Karunapuram in Idukki district. Police said the accused goes by the names Chundeli and Dracula. Babu is also named in different criminal cases registered at various police stations on the charges of attempts to murder, indulging in brawls, and theft, among other crimes.

The police further said Babu makes money mainly through thefts.

Apparently a video of Babu sliding down the aerial roots of a banyan tree during the Thirunakkara Pakalpooram went viral on social media.