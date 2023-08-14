Man killed for knocking over a glass of liquor; one arrested

Kallambalam (Thiruvananthapuram): A drowning case reported from here last week has turned out to be a case of murder and one person has been arrested. An argument over a glass of liquor that was spilled led to the murder, said police.

Police probe revealed Raju (30) who was found drowned in the pond last Thursday was deliberately sunk by his angry friend, Sunil, after the former accidentally knocked over a glass of liquor.

An argument ensued between the duo as the glass fell to the ground while Raju was pouring it to Sunil. They dispersed soon, but later, Raju reached the pond to take a bath around 6:30 pm, followed soon by Sunil. Another round of quarrel followed and Sunil forcibly held Raju under the water, the police said.

Sunil left only after ensuring that Raju was dead.

The crime came to light during the interrogation of men who were part of the drinking bout near the pond on Thursday evening.

Raju was the son of Babu and Ponnamma of Kaliyil House, Kolayath, at Chittikode in Thiruvananthapuram district. Sunil, 41, of Thalavila House resided at Valiakavu locality of Chittikode.

Sunil has been arrested. The accused was produced in the Attingal court and remanded.