Police patrol overhauled to boost presence on the ground

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police has revamped its method of patrol and adopted a new practice wherein the visible presence of its personnel in public places would be increasingly seen. Moreover, young and fit personnel would be deployed for patrol so that they can effectively intervene when the situation arises.



The new policy is aptly named 'Police Kanvettath', meaning 'police in sight.'

It has been recommended to include at least four personnel including officers in a patrol team and that younger officials should be included in it. Only three personnel are sufficient for daytime patrolling.

Pistols and rifles may be carried if deemed necessary.

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in charge of law and order issued the directive stating that police patrols must reach all places where people are likely to gather in large numbers. The district police chiefs must test the new duty system in the field and submit their reports to the Director General of Police.

The night patrol teams should be in the field from 10 in the night to 6 in the morning.

The practice of assigning night duty to cops who are on day duty will be ended. Each official in a police station should be prepared to do night duty.

The patrol teams from neighbouring police stations must arrive in areas under the jurisdiction of stations that do not have enough staff strength.

The details of the night patrolling should be collated and submitted to the district police chief before 8 a.m.

Most of the time, those who are deployed for night patrol are elderly officials and persons having health problems. Usually, such teams consist of only the driver and another person. They will be unable to subdue criminals. Instances of criminals escaping from the spot are not rare.

Hereafter, urban police stations must undertake bike patrolling. The bike teams must conduct patrols for a continuous period of 4 to 6 hours. Such bike patrol teams may also carry pistols on the directive of the Station House Officer.

Policemen must conduct foot patrols in crowded places.

The pink patrol meant to ensure the security of women should consist of at least three persons. The directive says that pink patrol teams should be in the field from 8 in the morning till 8 in the night.

The new patrolling measures and guidelines have been apparently ordered as the police had received flak for failing to even defend themselves when a person on remand fatally stabbed a house surgeon named Dr Vandana Das at a hospital in Kottarakkara. A few cops too had suffered stab wounds as they charged in to rescue the house surgeon.