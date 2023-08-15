CPM files complaint against Mathew Kuzhalnadan over land deal

Ernakulam: Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who accused Kerala works minister P A Mohammed Riyas of hiding facts to protect his wife Veena Vijayan, daughter of CM Pinarayi Vijayan, landed in a controversy after CPM filed a case against him with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.



The complaint filed by CPM Ernakulam district committee president C N Mohanan alleged that Kuhzalnadan had undervalued his property to evade stamp duty.

“Kuzhalnadan owns land worth Rs 7 crore in Chinnakanal. But in the documents related to the land registration, the value of the land is shown as Rs 1.92 crore. This is done to evade stamp duty,” said CPM while addressing the media here on Tuesday.

CPM has sought a detailed probe into the complaint.

Rubbishing CPM's allegations, Kuzhalnadan stated that he will give a reply on Wednesday. He also welcomed the vigilance probe against him.

CPM leaders said they possess evidence, including the land registration documents, to prove the allegations against Kuzhalnadan.

Kuzhalnadan and his two partners registered the land on March 18, 2021, at Rajakumari sub-registrar office. In the registration documents, the land is valued at Rs 1.92 crore. But in his election affidavit, Kuzhalnadan claimed that he possess share of a land worth Rs 3.5 crore. Mohanan pointed out that the market value of the land is nearly Rs 7 crore.

Kuzhalnadan's election affidavit revealed that he possesses assets worth Rs 23 crore. He claimed that he earned the wealth from his law firms based in Dubai, Guwahati, Bengaluru and Kochi. "How can a lawyer with only 12 years of experience possess such huge wealth," the CPM leader asked.

The Muvattupuzha MLA has made headlines recently after he was barred from Assembly when he tried to raise the issue of a private company paying money to Pinarayi's daughter Veena and her company. The payments were flagged by Income Tax Interim Settlement Board.

A controversy erupted after Malayala Manorama reported how CMRL paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to Veena between 2017 and 2020 without receiving any services from her firm.