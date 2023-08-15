Four arrested with MDMA in Thrissur's Kunnamkulam

Thrissur: Acting on a tip-off, Kunnamkulam police arrested four persons, including two women, with MDMA from a hotel in Kunnamkulam on Tuesday around 7 pm.

Cherathuvalappil Anas (26) and Kottarathil Veettil Shafeek (32) of Koottanad in Palakkad, and Malarani Veettil Surabhi (23) of Kollam and Nadiparambil Veettil Sherin (29) of Cherthala were arrested in the raid.



Kunnamkulam inspector Shajahan U K told Onmanorama that 4 gm MDMA was seized from the accused.

“They were staying at the hotel situated on Wadakkanchery Road.They are the carriers in the drug business. They will be produced before the Kunnamkulam court on Wednesday,” he said.

Kunnamkulam police arrested the accused with the support of the Thrissur district anti-narcotic cell.