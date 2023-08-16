2 cops nabbed for misbehaving with women at Areekal Falls

Kochi: The Ramamangalam police have taken two civil police officers into custody for misbehaving with young women at Areekal Falls at Piravom in Ernakulam district. Both are officers at the Muvattupuzha police station. The incident happened on Tuesday evening.

The waterfall had an influx of visitors on Tuesday due the national holiday.

The cops who were in mufti shouted at a group of young women who were standing near the plunge pool of the waterfall. When one of the policemen allegedly misbehaved, the young women responded. An altercation and tussle ensued. The local residents surrounded them following this.

The cops was taken to the police station. The police are interrogating both of them in the incident.