Alappuzha man dead hours after quarrel with son, cops suspect murder

Published: August 16, 2023 03:18 PM IST Updated: August 16, 2023 04:10 PM IST
The deceased was identified as Suresh Kumar (54), a resident of Thadikkal House in Kalath locality in Alappuzha. Photo: Manorama Online

Alappuzha: A coir-factory employee was found dead at his house this morning, hours after he had a heated argument with his son.

Suresh Kumar (54) was a resident of Thadikkal House in Kalath locality. His son Nikhil (30) has gone into hiding, police said.

Nikhil’s mother, Minimol, told the cops that the father and son were engaged in a heated argument the previous night. She is bedridden after suffering a fracture on her leg, following a fall on the stairs at the house entrance. She has a plaster cast on her leg.

In the morning, when she noticed that her husband didn’t wake up, she went to his room and found him lying motionless. The neighbours who arrived on hearing her cries alerted the police.

The marriage of Nikhil, an employee of a cable firm, was fixed for August 28. Minimol told police that the father and son had the heated discussion over a loan taken for marriage purposes.

A team led by Alappuzha North House Station Officer Rajesh and fingerprint experts arrived at the spot and collected evidence.

The reason for the man’s death could be ascertained only after autopsy, police said.

