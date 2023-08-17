Kochi: A woman has approached the Kerala High Court to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to a 57-year-old man who sexually assaulted her seven-year-old child.

The accused was alleged to have committed the offence in May 2022. He was booked for the offences under Sections 3 (penetrative sexual assault),4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault),7 (Sexual Assault), and 8 (Punishment for Sexual Assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Sections 354 A (1)(i) (sexual harassment and punishment thereof) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC.

However, Kollam additional sessions court granted the man anticipatory bail on noting the delay caused in the registration of the case and that the same was only registered after the filing of the plea for anticipatory bail by the accused.

The woman, however, told the high court that she had approached the police with a complaint the next day of the incident, but they registered the case only on July 21, after continuous insistence of the survivor's family.

The plea by the mother said that the sessions court granted the anticipatory bail to the accused without considering the severity of the offence.

She told the court the accused is politically influential and that he and his family members had threatened the petitioner and the victim's family on several instances.

(With Live Law inputs)