78-year-old Thrissur man attacks neighbour with iron rod for splashing while watering garden

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 17, 2023 08:25 PM IST
The accused, Karayil Veetil Kuttan. Photo: Special arrangement

Thrissur: A 78-year-old man in Thrissur has been arrested for attacking his neighbour, who allegedly splashed on him while watering the garden.

The accused, Karayil Veetil Kuttan was taken into custody by the Nedupuzha Police from his house at Panamukku over the incident that took place on Independence Day.

Kuttan's neighbour, Thazhathu Veettil Bose, who sustained injuries on his forehead in the attack with an iron rod, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur.

According to the Nedupuzha Police, Kuttan attacked Bose while the latter was taking rest in his sit-out after watering his garden. Bose fell unconscious in the attack, said a source at the Nedupuzha Police Station.

Kuttan has allegedly attacked Bose and his wife twice before in similar manner and the case is under trial. He has been remanded.

