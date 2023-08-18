Chandy Oommen has assets worth Rs 15.99 lakh, states poll affidavit

Puthuppally: United Democratic Front candidate Chandy Oommen has assets worth Rs 15.99 lakh, states the affidavit he has filed along with the nomination for contesting the September 5 bypoll to the Puthuppally Legislative Assembly Constituency in Kerala.

His deposits in eight banks and the Rs 15,000 cash in hand together make Rs 15,98,600. There are no other assets in the form of land or any other movable or immovable property in the name of Chandy Oommen who is the son of former Kerala chief minister and Congress leader late Oommen Chandy.

The 37-year-old has liabilities too. He owes Rs 12.73 lakh to banks and societies.

The affidavit also states that he is an advocate and social worker with a monthly income of Rs 25,000. There are pending cases against him at the Pathanamthitta, Enath, Ranni, and Thiruvananthapuram Fort police stations in connection with political agitations.

The Kottayam Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court had imposed a fine of Rs 1,800 on him for blockading the Chief Minister's convoy in November 2020, violating Covid-19 protocols.

Same signatory for father and son

Purushothaman Nair (90), a retired teacher and author, who used to sign on the nomination papers of Oommen Chandy, has signed on the nomination papers of his son this time.

Oommen Chandy was very close to Purushothaman Nair who functioned as the Mandalam Congress Committee president and an office-bearer of the District Congress Committee. Chandy Oommen, who was aware of this, requested Nair to sign his nomination papers as well.

Nair arrived at the office of the Assistant Returning Officer and signed the papers.

Recalling a bitter-sweet poll victory in 1977, Nair said a group comprising Oommen Chandy and him were attacked in Kottayam after the results were announced.

Though Oommen Chandy won from his assembly constituency, they could not celebrate as the Congress party was routed in the Lok Sabha election. In Kerala the State election too was held alongside the general election.

Nair was the patron of the Pambadi union of apolitical students organisation Balajanasakhyam.