Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed the arrest of inspector general of police Lakshman, who is accused in the financial fraud involving conman Monson Mavunkal.



The crime branch on Thursday told the court that Lakshman was the mastermind behind the conman Mavunkal and it was the senior police officer who fabricated authenticity of the fake artefacts to make them look worth crores of rupees.

The High Court stayed the arrest till next Thursday (August 24). Single bench judge Justice K Babu passed the interim order on the crime branch's petition that sought to cancel the bail granted to Lakshman.

The lawyer appearing for Lakshman told the court that the officer did not appear before the crime branch due to medical reasons and would appear soon.

When Lakshman failed to appear before it despite receiving two notices, the crime branch moved court to cancel his bail.

CB had also told the court and the state police chief that there would be no progress in the case unless Lakshman is arrested and questioned.