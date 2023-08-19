Kozhikode: A man died and six persons were injured in a collision involving a car and a pick-up truck at Orkkatteri near Vadakara Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Jiyad, 29, of Mathath Kuniyil, Puthiyangadi, Edacherry. Jiyad is survived by his wife Shafna and a daughter.

Those injured in the accident are Aflam (28) of Pallipparambath, Kottakadavu, Kainatti Shakkeer (18), Thalayi natives Abdul Rahim (30), Irshad (30) and Ismail (29) and Nidhin Lal (24) of Kizhakke Veetil, Kannookkara.

A car headed toward Edacherry collided with the truck near a fuel refilling station at Orkkatteri.