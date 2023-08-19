Malayalam
Elderly man assaults woman TTE onboard Chennai-Mangaluru Express at Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 19, 2023 07:01 PM IST
TTE Rejitha shows the injuries on her face sustained from the attack. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A woman TTE (travelling ticket examiner) was assaulted by an elderly passenger in the Chennai-Mangaluru Express on Saturday.

The incident occurred between the Vadakara and Koyilandi railway stations in the morning. The TTE, who was assaulted, is Palakkad native Rejitha.

According to reports, the passengers, who was travelling in a reservation compartment with a general ticket, slapped the TTE when asked to vacate his seat.

The elderly man was stopped, by fellow passengers, but he slapped the TTE again after the train reached the Koyilandi station.

Fellow passengers restrained him and handed over to the railway police. The TTE took treatment at the Beach Hospital in Kozhikode.

