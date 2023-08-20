BJP MP bashes Oommen Chandy, says Puthuppally roads worse than Bihar's

Kottayam: BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal on Sunday said that the Puthuppally assembly constituency in Kerala was far behind in infrastructure development.

He said former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who represented the constituency for a record 53 years before his demise last month, totally failed to ensure basic facilities for the people.

In a harsh criticism, he said the roads in the constituency were worse than those in Bihar. He was inaugurating the National Democratic Alliance’s election convention at Puthuppally. The BJP has fielded its Kottayam district president Lijin Lal as its candidate for the bypoll.

He said during his stay in the constituency in the past four days, he found that there are not enough bridges in the constituency. He said when he interacted with children in the constituency they complained that there was not a park in the constituency for them.

In Pambady, people complained of a shortage of drinking water, he said.

“When I interacted with some Christians here, they told me they could not start even a small industry here,” the Rajya Sabha MP, who is camping in the constituency for bypoll campaign, said. “I don’t understand why a person who remained an MLA for 53 years did not fulfil the basic needs of his constituency,” he said.

Oommen Chandy. File photo: Manorama

He also slammed Congress for giving a ticket to Chandy Oommen, son of Oommen Chandy, to contest the bypoll.

“The people of Kerala have always been against dynasties. Then why is the Congress carrying Chandy Oommen on its shoulders,” he said.

He also mentioned the recent row over CPM MLA and Kerala Assembly Speaker calling Lord Ganesha a myth. He said when he visited a temple in the morning, a lot of people were angry about Shamseer’s remarks.

The BJP leader also targeted the CPM over corruption allegations including the recent revelations about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena receiving undue payments from a mineral firm.