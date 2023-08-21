Health Minister accepts police findings in Kozhikode medical negligence case

Aluva: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday said that she will accept the police findings in the medical negligence case filed by Harshina irrespective of the medical boards misgivings about the same.

"The Health department asked the police to investigate this case because the department could not reach a conclusion even after conducting two investigations. We will not back down from the investigation. Action will be taken once we find out who is guilty," Veena George clarified.

While the police found that the forceps was left behind in Harshina's stomach after her third C-section, the district medical board is of the opinion that one cannot arrive at such a finding on the basis of an MRI scanning report alone.

Harshina has appealed to the state medical board against the findings of the district medical board. The police decided to proceed with the case by arresting the doctors and nurses who performed the surgery.

Harshina is now on an indefinite sit in in front of the medical college hospital in Kozhikode. On August 16, she staged a hunger strike in front of the secretariat at the state capital. She has lodged a complaint at the office of the Kozhikode city police chief a few days ago. She shall also approach state medical board headed by the the director of health department.