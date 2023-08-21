Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Monday lashed out at the state government for the delay in distributing salary to Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees.



The court said KSRTC staff are forced to wait for the monthly salary when Onam is round the corner.

The court directed the government to settle the pending salary in cash and said coupons, to buy essential items, should not be distributed in place of salary like the previous year.

Taking a dig at the government, the bench headed by Justice Devan Ramachandran asked whether it plans to privatise KSRTC. “Does the court need to remind every month to disburse the salary,” the court asked the government.

At the same time, the Kerala government asserted that it is ready to provide financial support to KSRTC to solve the crisis. The government also informed the HC that it has granted funds towards KSRTC pension.

On August 16, ministers Antony Raju, K N Balagopal and V Sivankutty held talks with trade union members of KSRTC after they announced a a strike on August 26 to protest against the delay in salary disbursal.

At the meeting, ministers assured staff that they would get the salary and Onam allowance within a week. But neither the government nor the KSRTC authority has updated the employees regarding the payment. The deadline set by the government expires on August 22.

While addressing the media after the meeting, finance minister Balagopal declared that the department would extend a grant of Rs 60 crore to KSRTC and salary for July would be settled as a single instalment by August 22.

According to reports, KSRTC has to raise Rs 25 crore to disburse Onam allowance to the staff. The finance department will also allot fund as KSRTC holds only Rs 16 crore for the allowance.

Onam allowance of Rs 2,750 would be given to the KSRTC staff, a source said.

If the government fails to fulfil its promises related to salary and allowance, reportedly the trade unions will not withdraw from the strike on August 26.