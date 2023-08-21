VSSC cancels recruitment tests marred by impersonation row

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 21, 2023 08:09 PM IST
Sunil and Sumit Kumar, the Haryana natives arrested for impersonation.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) on Monday cancelled the the examinations held on Sundat after two people were arrested for impersonation.

VSSC cancelled tests for Technician – B, Draughtsman – B and Radiographer – A held on Sunday. The new dates for fresh exams will be announced through its website, the Centre said.

Kerala police have launched a full-fledged investigation into the impersonation case.

A special team has been formed led by Cyber Cell DySP Karunakaran. Museum, Cantonment, Medical College and Cyber Cell CIs are also in the team. The cyber cell will investigate the plagiarism-related matters in detail. The case was registered in three stations.

The two persons who were caught red-handed while cheating have been arrested, and four others from Haryana, who were allegedly here for the test, are in police custody.

An team would be sent to Haryana to collaborate with the state's police for the probe, sources said.

