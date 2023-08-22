'Cabinet' at Puthuppally: CM, 15 ministers to campaign in constituency for 3 days

Kottayam: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and 15 Cabinet ministers will reach Puthuppally on Wednesday to participate in a string of campaign activities for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate ahead of the September 5 bypoll in the legislative assembly constituency.

All ministers, except V Sivankutty, Ahammed Devarkovil, K Krishnankutty, J Chinchurani and R Bindu, will be present at the constituency for three days.

As per reports, the first two public events of Pinarayi's campaign tour have been scheduled on August 24. The chief minister is expected to address six public meetings on August 30 and September 1 as well.

His campaign will include one programme in each panchayat within the Puthuppally constituency.

Meanwhile, the ministers will participate in debates titled 'Vikasana Sandesha Sadassu', which roughly translates to a forum to discuss development. The debate programme will be held on August 23, 25 and 26 in 20 zones.

Minister for Cooperation and Registration V N Vasavan, who is a native of Pambady which is within the constituency, will take part in four debates of the forum.

According to LDF, the purpose of the forum is to discuss the development in each region of the Puthuppally constituency.

The programme is also aimed at countering the allegation that ministers have been absent from the bypoll campaign. It was also alleged that the ministers, who ran door-to-door asking for votes during the Thrikkakara by-election last year, are staying away from Puthuppally.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan had mocked the LDF the other day stating that he was 'missing' the ministers in Puthuppally.

A bypoll has been necessitated in Puthuppally following the passing of long-time legislator and former chief minister Oommen Chandy.

Oommen Chandy's son Chandy Oommen is the United Democratic Front candidate. His main rivals are LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas and BJP's Lijin Lal.