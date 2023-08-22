CM's daughter pocketed crores, Kuzhalnadan levels more charges against Veena

Thodupuzha: Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan raised fresh allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter T Veena over her company's deals with a Kochi-based private company. He alleged that Veena illegally received crores apart from Rs 1.72 crore. He was addressing the media here on Tuesday.



“Kerala has been witnessing 'organised loot and institutionalised corruption' under the LDF government,” he denounced.

Kuzhalnadan said that Veena has received in her account at least twice the money that has now officially come through the documents of the Income Tax interim settlement board.

“Can the CPM state secretariat which has been defending Veena all these while categorically stating that it is the only amount she has received from CMRL? The funds received from CMRL without providing any IT solutions is only one aspect of the matter, the company has received money from several other firms, and if the CPM denies that, I will tell you the list of the companies,” Kuzhalnadan added.

Attacking CPM, Kuzhalnadan asked whether the party can prove Veena received only Rs 1.72 crore from CMRL.

“CMRL had transferred crores to Veena's GST account. Does CPM leadership dare to release Veena's bank statement and GST records? “ he asked.

The Muvattupuzha MLA also raised money laundering allegations against Veena.



“Exalogic Solutions, based in Bengaluru is developing educational software. Why does a mining form need software developed for schools?” he asked.

"Even two days after he challenged the state CPM leadership to come out with the details of the bank accounts of Veena and her firm, no one has shown the courage to come up with a reply", he added.

“If I am not getting any reply, I am planning to discuss the matter with my party leadership to decide on the further course of action. It is the shell companies that receive money without offering any services and pay taxes for the money they collect to make it white,” he added.

He also said that Veena's company which has stopped operation citing a loss of Rs 73 lakhs also claims to have paid GST.

"A company which shut down due to loss needn't pay any tax and if the company has suffered loss, where has all the money it received gone?" the Congress MLA asked.

The Congress MLA challenged the CPM and Chief Minister to respond to the allegations.