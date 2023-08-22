Wayanad: A 17-year-old boy, injured in an accidents on August 9, succumbed while under treatment on Tuesday.

Muhammed Midlaj, 17 from Pinangode near Kalpetta, was injured while travelling with his father Kadavandi Muhammed on a bike. He was riding pillion.

They were on their way to Kavummandam when a car rammed their bike. They were initially taken to WIMS Medical College Hospital, Wayanad, and were later transferred to the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Muhammed escaped with minor injuries.

Midlaj is survived his father, mother Khadeeja and siblings Adil and Hadiya.