Youth Congress expels Thuvvur murder case accused Vishnu

Malappuram: Youth Congress on Tuesday expelled Vishnu M, the accused in the murder of Sujatha of Thuvvur here, from the primary membership of the organisation. The decision came amid the opposition allegation that the Congress and its youth wing were trying to shield one of its leaders.



With CPM members and party supporters on social media posting Vishnu's photos with senior Congress leaders, the party quickly moved to distance itself from the accused.

There were attempts to compare the latest case with the infamous Radha murder case, where the victim was allegedly murdered at the Congress Nilambur Block Committee office on February 5, 2014. Congress office secretary, and the personal staff of the late Aryadan Mohammed, Biju Nair and his friend Shamsudheen were named accused in the case. The duo was later acquitted by the High Court.

Youth Congress leaders in Thuvvur said they were unaware of Vishnu's involvement in the murder until the body was recovered from the house premises. The body was discovered a couple of days before the scheduled protest march by the UDF committee to the Karuvarakundu police station demanding to find the missing person.

“Nobody could believe that he had committed such a crime. He was very polite and gentle in public. He had only been active in the party since the last local body election. Though he was selected as secretary of the Thuvvur Mandalam Youth Congress Committee, he was removed from the post in May. Vishnu also resigned from his job in the panchayat last month,” Thuvvur Mandalam Youth Congress general secretary Haris Babu told Onmanorama.

The District Congress Committee President V S Joy also rubbished comparing the Thuvvur murder with the Radha case. “Congress does not have internal inquiry commissions. We go by the verdict police and the court. We would not support or help a murderer only because he was a party sympathiser. Congress has taken immediate disciplinary action against the accused. At present, he is a former Youth Congress member,” Joy said.

Meanwhile, District Police Chief S Sujith Das said that a detailed inquiry is needed to find the motive behind the murder. The primary investigation revealed that Vishnu murdered the woman to steal her gold ornaments. “According to the primary investigation, it is a well-planned murder," he said.