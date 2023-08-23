Free Onam kits distribution from tomorrow

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 23, 2023 11:02 AM IST
Onam kit distribution. File photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Free Onam kits will be distributed to 5.87 lakh AAY (Yellow) ration card holders and around 20,000 members of welfare institutions in the state from tomorrow to August 27 through ration shops in all districts.

One kit per four members of welfare institutions will be distributed under the supervision of Taluk Supply Officers, distribution is as per the list provided by the Social Welfare Department. 

The kit will be containing 13 different items. Minister G. R. Anil will inaugurate the state-level distribution today at 8.30 in front of the ration shop at Thampanoor Housing Board Junction.

