Speech impaired boy rescued from river dies at hospital

Kozhikode: A five-year-old body who fell into the Chaliyar river on Tuesday morning died at a hospital here. Ganim Taaz, the only son of Chaliyath Parambath Rajas from Moozhikkal went missing while playing in his mother's residence in Petta near Feroke. A boatman who found the boy in the river alerted the natives and rescued him from drowning. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment, said a police official.

Ganim who is speech impaired came to his maternal only two days back.