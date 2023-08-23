KSRTC announces Rs 2,750 allowance; Rs 7,500 Onam advance for employees

Thiruvananthapuram: The crisis-hit Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to grant Rs 2,750 as allowance and Rs 7,500 as Onam advance to its employees after holding deliberations on Wednesday. The salaries for the month of July and allowance will be credited to the employees' bank accounts on Wednesday, the corporation said.

A day after facing criticism from the Kerala High Court, the state government had granted Rs 40 crore to the KSRTC on Tuesday.

During a meeting with trade union representatives, KSRTC management had assured that salary and Onam allowance will be distributed on Wednesday. Following this, the trade unions decided to call off the strike announced for August 26.

The inordinate delay has already made the life of the corporation employees difficult as many of them are struggling to pay rent, support children’s education, etc, and even make two ends meet.