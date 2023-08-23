At 106, Puthuppally's eldest voter Sosamma doesn't want to miss her date with democracy

Kottayam: When District Collector V Vigneswari honoured Maliyekkal Sosamma Kuriakose, it was an honour for democracy too. At 106, Sosamma, a resident of Post Office junction, Meenadam, is the oldest voter in the Puthuppally assembly constituency where a bypoll is set to take place on September 5.



"I have never failed to cast my vote. This time also I will vote," Sosamma told the district collector. She said she has never wasted an opportunity to exercise her franchise ever since she became eligible for voting. Until the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, she used to cast her vote at the polling booth at Government LP School, Meenadam. The polling station is usually next to her home.

However, in the 2021 assembly polls, Sosamma exercised her franchise using the 12 D form system which allows people in certain categories, including senior citizens above 80 years, to vote from home using a postal ballot. This time also she will be making use of the facility.

Sosamma has to use a wheelchair now. She used to walk with others' help until she fell down recently. However, her memory is intact. She recollected the voting experiences in the past to the collector. When the collector told Sosamma she is from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, the latter wanted to know if the officer lives near the famed Meenakshi temple there.

The collector honoured Sosamma as part of the election commission's Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation Programme which is aimed at creating awareness among voters and improving voting literacy.

Vigneswari said the younger generation should learn from Sosamma and urged everyone to make use of their voting rights. The collector was accompanied by a group of officials.

UDF candidate in the September 5 bypoll, Chandy Oommen, also visited and honoured Sosamma on Tuesday.

Sosamma has three children. Her eldest daughter Eliyamma Scaria who retired as a women and child protection officer stays with her. The second daughter Achamma Ninan stays in Chengannur while her son Eapen Kuriakose is in the US.