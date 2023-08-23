Pulikali to get financial aid from Kerala government

Thrissur: The state government has announced financial assistance to the pulikali, a recreational folk art performed on the Naalaam Onam day in Thrissur. Authorities said Rs 2.5 lakhs has been allocated under the Heritage and Culture Preservation Scheme.

“The office of the tourism minister PA Mohammed Riyas has informed that the amount has been sanctioned. The office-bearers of the Shaktan Pulikali Sangham had requested the tourism department to sanction at least Rs 5 lakhs in total to the teams participating the pulikali. Though our request has not been met fully, government allocated Rs 50,000 to each participating team,” said Adv. Baby P Antony, secretary of the Sangham.

The corporation will hand over Rs 2.5 lakhs to each pulikali team. The pulikali is scheduled to take place on September 1.

This year, a total of five teams are participating in the annual visual extravaganza that attracts hundreds of spectators even from foreign countries.

It was in 2014 that the state government sanctioned financial aid to the pulikali team last time. "There were 10 teams in 2014 and each team was allotted Rs. 1 lakh each. Though the amount sanctioned this year is insufficient, we are happy that are grievances are addressed after a long period," Antony added.

Addressing the kodiyettam (flag hoisting ceremony) of the pulikali on Sunday morning, Thrissur municipal corporation Mayor MK Varghese had demanded that the state government should bear the expenses of pulikali.