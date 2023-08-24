House surgeon dies as lorry hits motorbike in Alappuzha's Punnapra

Alappuzha: A house surgeon at the Alappuzha Medical College died after a speeding container lorry hit the bike he was riding at Punnapra.

Dr Anas Shanavas (24) was a resident of Al Noor, Kaichundimukku.

According to the police, the mishap occurred around 30 minutes after midnight.

“Dr Anas was riding the bike with his friend as pillion rider. They were on their way to make last-minute preparations for their convocation function scheduled on August 24,” police said.

As the bike swerved to the right, the container lorry hit the two wheeler from behind. Dr Shanavas was grievously injured in the mishap.

Though passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital, his life couldn’t be saved. His friend, though, escaped with minor wounds.

Police registered a case soon after the mishap.