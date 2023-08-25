No Onam kit distribution in Puthuppally, orders Chief Electoral Officer

Thiruvananthapuram: The Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul has issued an order directing abort the distribution of Onam special free food kits in bypoll-bound Puthuppally. A letter regarding this has been forwarded to Kottayam district electoral officer.



Opposition leader V D Satheesan had sent a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer requesting to refrain from issuing an order to suspend Onam kit distribution. Despite this, an official order has been issued to stop the food kit distribution in Puthuppally.

Puthuppally constituency is all set for the bypoll on September 5. The results will be announced on September 8.

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of Oommen Chandy on July 18.Oommen Chandy represented Puthuppally in the Kerala Assembly for 53 years and served as the chief minister of the state for two terms. UDF is fielding his son Chandy Oommen in the by-election.

LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas who had a tight competition with Oommen Chandy in the last assembly election is contesting against Chandy Oommen in this bypoll.