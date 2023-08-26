Mananthavady jeep tragedy sends shockwaves across Wayanad

Thalappuzha: Heartbreaking scenes were witnessed at the site of the jeep tragedy at Kannothumala in Wayanad which claimed at least nine lives on Friday.

Several people were injured in the accident in which a jeep carrying estate workers plunged into a stream 25 m below the road. Incidentally, some local people who rushed to the scene for the rescue activities also suffered injuries as the vehicle had fallen into a deep gorge that was difficult to reach.

“My hand developed unbearable pain during the rescue. The sight of the jeep after the accident was unendurable. The victims were lying with faces covered in blood and heads broken after hitting rocks. The injured persons were crying and squealing with pain. I don’t know how I will sleep in the coming days,” said a rescuer.

The police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and local people found it very tough to shift the injured persons in the jeep from the 25-m ditch to the road and from there to the hospital. Meanwhile, there was panic for a few minutes as the engine of the jeep suddenly came alive. “The key of the vehicle remained in its slot even after the accident and could have turned on during the rescue mission,” said a local resident.

The engine of the jeep was subsequently switched off after considerable effort.

As there was no information on the number of passengers in the jeep, the rescue activities continued late into the night. Later, it was conveyed to the rescuers that there were 14 passengers and the rescue was called off.

Meanwhile, a large number of people rushed to Kannothumala on hearing about the mishap. Soon, the area became crowded with people and vehicles and the police blocked entry. Senior government authorities, including the District Police Chief, were present at the spot until late at night to supervise the rescue. Officials of the Motor Vehicles Department also visited the accident scene.

Hospital rises to the occasion

Later, a big crowd gathered at Wayanad Medical College Hospital when the injured persons were brought there. As Wayanad had not witnessed an accident of such a big scale in the recent past, the facilities at the hospital were stretched to the limit. However, the medical personnel at the hospital rose to the occasion and attended to the victims. Even doctors and nurses who had left the hospital after their duty returned to work.

Meanwhile, officials such as Sub Collector R Sreelakshmi, deputy superintendent of police P L Shyju and the tahsildar oversaw all arrangements at the hospital. Legislator O R Kelu and other people’s representatives were also present at the hospital.

Relatives of the jeep passengers who were killed in the accident soon reached the hospital and their grief moved even onlookers to tears.

All Onam celebrations in Mananthavady taluk and public functions in Thavinjal panchayat have been postponed as a mark of mourning.

Risky jeep ride

Local people said that the jeeps ferrying estate labourers to the workplace and back to their homes are always overcrowded. Even though several warnings had been issued in this regard, no action was taken, they said. Other factors that led to the accident include the bad condition of the road, lack of warning signs and carelessness in driving, they added.

Most jeeps can seat only 11 persons safely. However, jeeps carrying estate labourers would be carrying at least 14 persons. Lack of seatbelts in jeeps also contributed to the deaths, pointed out the local residents.

When the ill-fated jeep met with the accident on Friday, it was the rear side of the vehicle that hit the bottom of the gorge first. As more people sit on the rear section of a jeep, most of the passengers who died were occupying these seats.

According to the jeep driver, he had suddenly lost control of the vehicle and could do nothing.

Labourers in the area work in estates at places such as Valatt, Tondarnad and Thavinjal. The farms in the area function on land taken on lease by private individuals.