Kollam man held for killing Malayali live-in partner in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Begur police here on Sunday arrested a youth from Kollam for allegedly bludgeoning his Malayali live-in partner to death with a pressure cooker.



The accused is Vaishnav (24). Padmadevi, a native of Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram suffered severe head injury in Vaishnav's attack and died on the spot due to blood loss, police said.

Vaishnav killed Padmadevi suspecting that she was in a relationship with another person, the police said. The incident took place around 3.30 pm on Saturday at the couple's residence in New Maco Layout. According to reports, an argument broke out between the couple that led to the murder.

Vaishnav and Padmadevi, working as sales staff in a private company, were living together for the past two years, said police.

Vaishnav, who was on the run soon after the murder, was nabbed by the police on Sunday.