Ganja smuggled in biscuit packets seized from train in Palakkad

Palakkad: In a joint operation launched by the excise team and Railway Protection Force's (RPF) Crime Investigation Branch (CIB), four kilograms of ganja, smartly packed inside biscuit packets were seized from a train compartment here on Monday.



Circle Inspector of the RPF-CIB N Kesavadas told Onmanorma that the packets were found in a bag found abandoned in the luggage rack of a train at the railway station.

"This is a new modus operandi. We found the luggage abandoned in the general compartment of the Alappuzha-bound Dhanbad Express during the special combing operation on Monday around 10 am. There were 22 packets of biscuits of a leading brand - 20 of them weighing 400 grams and the remaining two, 200 grams,” said the official.

The ganja smugglers had filled ganja into the biscuit packet and neatly packed it for transporting it without inspection, he added.

So far, the officials have no clue about the owner of the bag in which the packets were recovered.

According to the officials, the person carrying the bag must have vanished after seeing cops combing the compartment.

The RPF's CIB team was accompanied by the Excise officials led by Palakkad excise circle inspector PK Satheesh. The joint search was launched in connection with Onam.